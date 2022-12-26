UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Tax Revenue Hits Record High

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Brazil's tax revenue hits record high

BRASILIA, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) --:Brazil's tax revenue reached over 2 trillion reals (about 385 billion U.S. Dollars) in the 11-month period from January to November 2022, a record high since record keeping began in 1995, according to data released Wednesday by the Federal Revenue Secretariat.

The figure is 8.

8 percent higher compared to the same period last year, showing real growth in all months compared to 2021.

In November alone, Brazil collected more than 172 billion reals (about 33 billion dollars) in taxes, the highest monthly collection since 2013 and a real increase (adjusted for inflation) of 3.25 percent year on year.

Claudemir Malaquias, head of the secretariat's Tax and Customs Study Center, told local media that 2023 might also see an unexpected increase in revenue.

Related Topics

Same Brazil January November Media All From Billion

Recent Stories

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

49 minutes ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.