UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Tite Glad For Extra Time To Prepare World Cup Opener

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Brazil's Tite glad for extra time to prepare World Cup opener

Doha, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Brazil coach Tite said he was happy to have been placed in Group G following Friday's World Cup draw in Doha as it will give his team more time to prepare.

The World Cup kicks off on November 21 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

Brazil's first match will be three days later against Serbia, before further fixtures against Switzerland and Cameroon.

"Whatever time you can have with the players, training, is an advantage," said Tite.

It is usually considered better to start the tournament earlier rather than later as it gives teams more time between matches the further they progress into the competition.

While on paper five-time former winners Brazil appear clear favourites, Tite pointed out that their opponents had already qualified ahead of some football heavyweights.

"We're talking about the elimination of Italy and Portugal at the hands of Switzerland and Serbia" respectively in the European group stage where only the pool winners qualified automatically, Tite told Brazilian channel SportTV from Doha.

Portugal did eventually manage to qualify for the World Cup after a play-off victory over North Macedonia, who shocked Italy in the previous round.

"And we also have Cameroon who are very strong in Africa," added Tite.

"I watched the Switzerland match, they played right after us during the qualifiers. It was against Italy, they were up 1-0 from the start and almost made it 2-0 but ended up drawing.

"They're world-class, a high level so we'll also have to play at a high level." Brazil, who breezed through their qualifying campaign unbeaten and set a new record for points in the single South American group, played both Serbia and Switzerland in the last tournament in Russia.

They beat Serbia 2-0 but drew 1-1 with the Swiss.

Brazil have not played a European side since beating the Czech Republic 3-1 in a friendly in March 2019.

But Tite is not concerned.

"What I can assure you of is that eight months before the World Cup starts is a lot of time to arrive well prepared."Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was in no doubt who is the team to beat.

"When people talk about football, the first word is Brazil. I respect a lot Brazil, it is always the favourite," he said, adding "but I love to play against hard teams."

Related Topics

Africa Football World Russia Qatar Doha Progress Italy Ecuador Brazil Portugal Czech Republic Serbia Switzerland Cameroon Macedonia March November 2019 From Coach Love

Recent Stories

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

1 hour ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

1 hour ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.