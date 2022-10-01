(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) --:Unemployment in Brazil fell to 8.9 percent in the quarter ending in August, the lowest level in seven years, the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Friday.

From June through August, the unemployment rate in the South American country dropped 0.

9 percentage points compared to the March-to-May period, and decreased by 4.2 percentage points year on year.

According to the IBGE, the drop of the unemployment rate means that the number of unemployed people in August were 937,000 fewer than that in May.

August marked the sixth consecutive month to see a drop in unemployment, suggesting a recovery in the job market following the pandemic in Brazil.