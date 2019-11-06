(@imziishan)

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Mining giant Vale failed to report problems at a massive tailings dam in Brazil that could have avoided its collapse in January, killing hundreds, a government agency said Tuesday.

"If ANM had been correctly informed, it could have taken precautionary measures and forced the company (Vale) to take emergency actions that could have avoided the disaster," the National Mineral Agency (ANM) said in a statement.

The January 25 dam breach in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais spewed millions of tons of mining waste across the countryside, leaving 270 people dead or missing, and forcing Vale to suspend some of its operations.

ANM's statement comes on the fourth anniversary of the collapse of another tailings dam owned by a joint venture between Vale and the Anglo-Australian miner BHP.