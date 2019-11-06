UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Vale Failed To Report Dam Defects That Could Have Avoided Tragedy: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Brazil's Vale failed to report dam defects that could have avoided tragedy: official

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Mining giant Vale failed to report problems at a massive tailings dam in Brazil that could have avoided its collapse in January, killing hundreds, a government agency said Tuesday.

"If ANM had been correctly informed, it could have taken precautionary measures and forced the company (Vale) to take emergency actions that could have avoided the disaster," the National Mineral Agency (ANM) said in a statement.

The January 25 dam breach in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais spewed millions of tons of mining waste across the countryside, leaving 270 people dead or missing, and forcing Vale to suspend some of its operations.

ANM's statement comes on the fourth anniversary of the collapse of another tailings dam owned by a joint venture between Vale and the Anglo-Australian miner BHP.

Related Topics

Dead Company Dam Minas Brazil January Government Million

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

3 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.