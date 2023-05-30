UrduPoint.com

Breached Sudan Truce Extended Five Days: US, Saudi Mediators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Breached Sudan truce extended five days: US, Saudi mediators

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The United States and Saudi Arabia said late Monday that a humanitarian truce, repeatedly violated by warring sides in Sudan, has been extended by five days.

The mediators "welcome agreement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to a five-day extension of the ceasefire agreement they signed on May 20, 2023," a joint statement said.

A day earlier the mediators had said there were "violations by both parties that significantly impeded" the truce's goals of allowing humanitarian aid for civilians, delivered through secure corridors, and the restoration of essential services.

They added that both the army and the paramilitary RSF were "posturing for further escalation".

Shortly before the initial one-week ceasefire was to expire at 1945 GMT, Washington and Riyadh announced the extension.

"While imperfectly observed, the May 20, 2023 ceasefire enabled delivery of humanitarian assistance", they said. "The extension will permit further humanitarian efforts."A record 25 million people, more than half Sudan's population, are in need of humanitarian aid and protection, the UN has said.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Washington Riyadh United States Saudi Arabia Sudan May Agreement Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

2 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

2 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.