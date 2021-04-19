UrduPoint.com
Breakaway Super League A 'disgraceful Self-serving Proposal' - UEFA Chief Ceferin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Montreux, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A plan for a breakaway Super League, launched by 12 leading European clubs, is a "disgraceful self-serving proposal from a select few clubs purely fuelled by greed", UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday.

The head of European football's governing body said it was "a spit in the face of all football lovers" and reaffirmed that players from clubs involved would be banned from representing their national teams and therefore unable to take part in European Championships or World Cups.

