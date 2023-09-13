Open Menu

Breathless Indonesians Irate Over Pollution Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Breathless Indonesians irate over pollution crisis

Jakarta, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Soaring pollution in Indonesia's capital has left 35-year-old Asep Muizudin Muhamad Darmini hooked up to breathing tubes at a Jakarta hospital, gazing at the dense grey haze outside.

Air pollution is hardly a new phenomenon in the megalopolis, but monitors and activists say the effects have been even worse than usual this year.

Under growing pressure, the government is beginning to recognize the contribution of industry to the soupy smog over the capital.

It sanctioned 13 firms in recent weeks for failing to meet operational standards and has since ordered remote work for some civil servants, cloud seeding, and vehicle emissions tests.

Before a regional summit last week, it even trimmed power generation at the Suralaya coal plant near Jakarta in a bid to tackle high levels of PM2.5, a class of pollutants which can penetrate deep into the lungs.

Still, the city of around 30 million people had the worst air pollution in the world for multiple days last month, according to Swiss-based monitor IQAir.

Darmini tried to shield himself by wearing a mask and exercising regularly, but in vain.

"I feel powerless because no matter how hard I try to maintain a positive mindset and live normally, my body cannot fight against the pollution," Darmini, 35, told AFP.

Related Topics

World Vehicle Jakarta Indonesia Turkish Lira Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

9 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

10 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

10 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss ..

Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

10 hours ago
 At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', th ..

At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', thousands missing

10 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

10 hours ago
 Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

10 hours ago
 Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

10 hours ago
 Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ba ..

Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ban from tennis

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous