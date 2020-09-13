UrduPoint.com
Breeders' Cup To Run Without Fans In November

Breeders' Cup to run without fans in November

Los Angeles, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Breeders' Cup will be run without fans in November, organizers said, with only essential personnel and participants on hand at Keeneland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flat-racing extravaganza, highlighted by the $4 million Classic, is set for November 6-7 at the track in Lexington, Kentucky, which has also been awarded the 2022 edition, organizers said.

"While we are disappointed that we will not be joined by our fans on-site this year, our utmost priority is and always will be to conduct the Breeders' Cup World Championships in the safest way possible," said Fred Hertrich, Breeders' Cup board Chairman.

Hertrich thanked Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and state and local health authorities for offering guidance on the best options as coronavirus continues to disrupt public gatherings.

Fans who had tickets to this year's Breeders' Cup will receive refunds, and they'll also have first choice at 2022 tickets, organizers said.

The 2021 edition has already been planned for Del Mar, near San Diego, California.

The Breeders' Cup will offer $31 million in prize money for 14 races over two days -- the same total purse as 2019.

Organizers have opted to hold off on the $4 million purse increases that had been announced earlier this year.

That means the Classic purse will remain at $6 million, while the purse for the Turf will be $4 million.

