Brent crude price jumps above $80 a barrel

Hong Kong, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of Brent crude oil jumped Tuesday above $80 for the first time in almost three years on expectations for surging demand and concerns about supplies as the world slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis.

The contract climbed 0.8 percent in morning Asian trade to $80.19, its highest level since October 2018. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.9 percent to $76.07.