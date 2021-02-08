UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Oil Hits Year-high Above $60

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Brent oil hits year-high above $60

London, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The benchmark oil contract Brent North Sea rose above $60 per barrel Monday to hit the highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread globally almost a year ago.

Oil prices have recovered owing to OPEC and its allies cutting production after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand, according to analysts.

"It is worth reminding oneself that OPEC+ is the single most important reason for why the oil price reached $60" on Monday, noted Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Research.

"It is because of large cuts by OPEC+... since May," he added.

Crude and other assets are winning support also from the prospect of a $1.9-trillion US stimulus package.

European and Asian stock markets also climbed Monday, while the Dollar rose against its main rivals.

Adding to the upbeat mood is data showing new Covid infection rates, with last week seeing the lowest level since October, while governments begin to get to grips with inoculation programmes.

Brent crude hit $60.27 per barrel on Monday, the first time it has exceeded $60 since February 2020.

After lockdowns began to spread in March, oil prices dropped off a cliff, with US oil contract WTI even briefly turning negative.

And despite production cuts, oil supplies remain high.

"Global oil demand is still hurt badly by the global pandemic," added Schieldrop.

Recovery in part relies on US lawmakers approving President Joe Biden's huge stimulus package that should help the jobs market.

Figures last week showed the US economy created less than half the number of jobs expected last month, which analysts said reinforced the need for a new, big spending bill.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that the US job market was "stalling" and might not recover for years without support.

But she told CNN that if the spending package was passed, "we would get back to full employment next year".

Despite the weak jobs reading, all three main indices on Wall Street ended on a positive note Friday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 clocking up new records.

"Markets are continuing last week's bullish momentum, with Friday's jobs report providing a fresh reminder of the need to push a major stimulus package across the line," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

- Key figures around 1115 GMT - Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $60.13 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $57.56 per barrel London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 6,544.33 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 14,083.13 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,693.03 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 3,669.40 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.1 percent at 29,388.50 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 percent at 29,319.47 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,532.45 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 31,148.24 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1988 from $1.2048 at 2200 GMT on Friday Dollar/yen: UP at 105.67 Yen from 105.38 yenPound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3693 from $1.3735Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.54 pence from 87.71 pence

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Job London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Price New York Euro February March May October Sunday 2020 Market All From Asia Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

6 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

7 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

8 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

17 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

20 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.