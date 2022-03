(@FahadShabbir)

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Brent oil prices jumped more than five percent Tuesday as traders fretted over fallout from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

European benchmark Brent North Sea crude leapt 5.3 percent to stand at $103.22 per barrel, approaching more than seven year highs of above $105 hit last week.