Brentford beat Swansea to reach Championship play-off final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Brentford booked their place in the Championship play-off final as they powered to an impressive 3-1 win against Swansea on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank's side trailed 1-0 after Sunday's semi-final first leg, but they hit back to mark the last match at their Griffin Park stadium with a 3-2 aggregate success.

Ollie Watkins cancelled out Swansea's advantage in the opening minutes and Emiliano Marcondes doubled stylish Brentford's lead before the break.

Bryan Mbeumo bagged their third goal after half-time and Rhian Brewster's strike was too late to spark a Swansea revival.

Brentford will face local rivals Fulham or Cardiff in the play-off final at Wembley on August 4.

Fulham hold a 2-0 first leg lead heading into Thursday's decisive meeting at Craven Cottage.

Successive defeats at the end of the regular season ruined third placed Brentford's hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But the unfashionable west London club, forever in the shadow of neighbours Chelsea, remain in the hunt to reach England's top-flight for the first time in 73 years.

Brentford owner Matthew Benham has introduced an analytical-based approach off the field, overseen by two co-directors of football, to make the most of their meagre resources in comparison to the Championship's wealthier clubs.

It has proved a successful formula and Brentford are now just one win away from a lucrative £170 million place alongside Chelsea, Liverpool and company in the Premier League.

That would be the perfect way to say farewell to Griffin Park, the club's home since 1904, as Brentford prepare to move into a new stadium next season.