Brescia Stay Bottom As Genoa Fight Back For 2-2 Draw

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Brescia stay bottom as Genoa fight back for 2-2 draw

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Brescia threw away a two-goal lead on Saturday to settle for a 2-2 draw against Genoa who earned a precious point in the battle for top-flight football next season with two penalties.

Stefano Sabelli had a hand in both Brescia's goals, setting up Alfredo Donnarumma to score in his second consecutive match after ten minutes, with Alessandro Semprini getting his first Serie A goal three minutes later.

But Genoa hit back with a pair of penalties, the first earned after Cristian Romero clashed with Brescia teenager Andrea Papetti.

Iago Falque stepped up to slot in on 38 minutes, with Andrea Pinamonti adding the second on 69 minutes following a Daniele Dessena handball.

Genoa move one-point clear of the relegation zone, ahead of Lecce, who lost 4-0 to leaders Juventus on Friday.

Brescia missed the chance to move off the last spot, with 18 points from 28 games, just ahead of SPAL who travel to Napoli on Sunday.

The promoted northerners, playing without out-of-favour Italian striker Mario Balotelli, have just four wins this season, the last on December 14.

