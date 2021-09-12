UrduPoint.com

Brewers' Burnes Leads Way In Team's Combined No-hitter V Cleveland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Brewers' Burnes leads way in team's combined no-hitter v Cleveland

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Milwaukee pitcher Corbin Burnes pitched eight no-hit innings and Josh Hader came in to complete a record-setting combined no-hitter in the Brewers' 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The ninth no-hitter of the 2021 season is an all-time record, breaking the mark of eight in a single season established in 1884.

Left-hander Burnes reinforced his claim to National League Cy Young Award honors, striking out 14 in the most impressive outing of his outstanding season.

Burnes lost a perfect-game bid in the seventh inning.

And with his pitch count up to 115 he was pulled after eight.

But Hader completed the 16th combined no-hitter in MLB history, and the first since the Chicago Cubs pitching staff posted one against the Dodgers in June.

For Cleveland it meant a dubious slice of baseball history: the Indians became the first team to be no-hit three times in a single season.

The Chicago White Sox's Carlos Rodon pitched a no-no in an 8-0 win against the Indians on April 14, and 23 days later, Reds starter Wade Miley no-hit Cleveland in a 3-0 victory.

Related Topics

Young Cleveland Milwaukee Chicago April June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Sa ..

Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

8 hours ago
 UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on mult ..

UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on multilateral trade agreement

9 hours ago
 Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head o ..

Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - Presi ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Af ..

Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.