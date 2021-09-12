(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Milwaukee pitcher Corbin Burnes pitched eight no-hit innings and Josh Hader came in to complete a record-setting combined no-hitter in the Brewers' 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The ninth no-hitter of the 2021 season is an all-time record, breaking the mark of eight in a single season established in 1884.

Left-hander Burnes reinforced his claim to National League Cy Young Award honors, striking out 14 in the most impressive outing of his outstanding season.

Burnes lost a perfect-game bid in the seventh inning.

And with his pitch count up to 115 he was pulled after eight.

But Hader completed the 16th combined no-hitter in MLB history, and the first since the Chicago Cubs pitching staff posted one against the Dodgers in June.

For Cleveland it meant a dubious slice of baseball history: the Indians became the first team to be no-hit three times in a single season.

The Chicago White Sox's Carlos Rodon pitched a no-no in an 8-0 win against the Indians on April 14, and 23 days later, Reds starter Wade Miley no-hit Cleveland in a 3-0 victory.