Brexit deal not done, EU chief to call Johnson

Brussels, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :British and European negotiators have been unable to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, they said Friday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will talk on Saturday.

"We agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries," EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost said.