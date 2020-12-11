UrduPoint.com
Brexit Deal 'still Possible': German, Irish Foreign Ministers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Brexit deal 'still possible': German, Irish foreign ministers

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany and Ireland's foreign ministers on Friday said they believe a Brexit deal is still possible, even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal scenario was very likely.

"We believe that an agreement is difficult but still possible," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Berlin. "We will keep negotiating ... as long as a crack of the window is open."Coveney added that he believed "it's possible to get a deal on a future relationship and on a trade agreement."fec/hmn/wai

