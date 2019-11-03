UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Figurehead Farage Will Not Run To Become MP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Brexit figurehead Farage will not run to become MP

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage will not stand in Britain's upcoming general election, in which his party is threatening to go head-to-head with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, he announced Sunday.

"Do I find a seat, try and get myself into parliament? or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates -- I've decided that the last course is the right one," he told BBC's Andrew Marr.

Farage leads the Brexit Party, which formed earlier this year to fight the European parliamentary elections, emerging as the runaway winner.

He has been a harsh critic of the Brexit deal reached between Johnson and the EU and has promised to stand candidates in every constituency unless the Conservatives agreed an election pact, something the prime minister again ruled out on Sunday.

With the Tories relying on Brexit supporters to gain a majority on December 12, a strong showing by Farage's party threatens to split the Leave vote and open the door for the Labour party.

Farage appeared to be in little mood to compromise, putting a two-page advert in the Sunday Express declaring: "Boris' deal is not Brexit".

The former UKIP leader, who has campaigned against Britain's EU membership for decades, told Marr he had "thought very hard" about whether to run again to become an MP.

"It is very difficult... to be in a constituency every day and at the same time be out across the United Kingdom," he explained.

People "need to understand that, actually, what's on offer is a close linkage with all the European institutions, a next negotiating phase of at least three years," he added.

"So I'm going out across the country starting tomorrow."During nearly three decades in public life, Farage has risen from a eurosceptic rabble-rouser on the fringes of British politics to a pivotal player who could make or break Brexit.

Farage, who has been a member of the European Parliament since 1999, has tried to become an MP on seven occasions, losing out each time.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Split Same United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit December Sunday All From Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

12 minutes ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

27 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

42 minutes ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

58 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.