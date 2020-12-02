UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Helped UK Accelerate Covid Vaccine Approval: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Brexit helped UK accelerate Covid vaccine approval: govt

London, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Brexit has helped Britain accelerate the landmark rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine while the European Union lags on its own approval, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

But the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), after giving its green light to introduce the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, gave a more nuanced view.

"Whilst until earlier this year we were in the European Medicines Agency (EMA), because of Brexit we've been able to make a decision to do this based on the UK regulator, a world-class regulator," Hancock told Times radio.

As a result, Britain was able to "not go at the pace of the Europeans, who are moving a little bit more slowly," he said.

Britain formally quit the EU in January, and the EMA has relocated from London to Amsterdam.

But the country remains in a post-Brexit transition period until the end of this year, and EU pharmaceutical regulations still apply for now.

"We have been able to announce the supply of this vaccine using provisions under EU law which exists until January 1," MHRA chief executive June Raine told a news conference.

"Our speed and our provision has been totally dependent on the available data in our rolling review," she stressed, insisting the agency had taken no shortcuts in approving the vaccine.

The EMA on Tuesday said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 "at the latest" to consider its own emergency approval for the vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

Another US company, Moderna, said it was filing Monday for emergency authorisation of its vaccine in the United States and Europe.

Britain and the EU are meanwhile locked in tense negotiations to craft a new trading partnership from January 1.

Failure to strike a deal will seriously disrupt cross-Channel trade, although Hancock says planes are on standby to replace ships for ferrying supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Britain from its manufacturing base in Belgium.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Company Germany London Amsterdam Hancock United Kingdom Belgium United States Brexit January June December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

16 minutes ago

KU extends deadline for submitting application for ..

36 seconds ago

IHC decides to stimulate e-courts system

37 seconds ago

New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect ..

38 seconds ago

Israel's coalition government inches towards colla ..

40 seconds ago

England's Malan reaches highest rating in T20 hist ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.