UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Is A 'massive Economic Opportunity': PM Johnson

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Brexit is a 'massive economic opportunity': PM Johnson

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said Brexit was a "massive economic opportunity" but had been treated under his predecessor Theresa May as "an impending adverse weather event".

In a speech in Manchester where he pledged new investment in Leave-voting areas, Johnson promised to step up negotiations on post-Brexit trade deals and implement free ports to boost the economy.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Manchester Brexit May Event

Recent Stories

Govt takes control of Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residen ..

6 minutes ago

David Rose responds to Shahbaz Sharif’s claims a ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir in a hurry to become British Citizen

33 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

1 hour ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.