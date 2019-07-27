Brexit is a 'massive economic opportunity': PM Johnson

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said Brexit was a "massive economic opportunity" but had been treated under his predecessor Theresa May as "an impending adverse weather event".

In a speech in Manchester where he pledged new investment in Leave-voting areas, Johnson promised to step up negotiations on post-Brexit trade deals and implement free ports to boost the economy.