Brexit Is 'historic Warning Sign' For Europe: Macron

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Brexit is a "historic warning sign" for the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said hours before Britain's departure from the EU, adding that it meant "we need more Europe".

"This departure is a shock.

It's a historic warning sign which must... be heard by all of Europe and make us reflect," Macron said in a short televised address.

Failure to reform the EU had turned the bloc into a "scapegoat", he said, adding that faced with China and the US, "we need more Europe".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

