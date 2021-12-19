Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation.

Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January.

"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office.

Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.

Johnson responded that he was "very sorry" to receive the resignation, "given everything you have achieved and contributed to this government".

The Mail on Sunday earlier reported that Frost had handed in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000-majority seat in a by-election.

That was partly blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and aides had held parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

The by-election loss for Johnson's Conservatives intensified speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came second in a poll of most popular ministers held by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by the grassroot Tories who could end up deciding Johnson's replacement.

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party Angela Rayner said the resignation demonstrated "a government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks.

"@BorisJohnson isn't up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery," she tweeted.