UrduPoint.com

Brexit Negotiator David Frost Quits UK Govt

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation.

Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January.

"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office.

Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.

Johnson responded that he was "very sorry" to receive the resignation, "given everything you have achieved and contributed to this government".

The Mail on Sunday earlier reported that Frost had handed in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000-majority seat in a by-election.

That was partly blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and aides had held parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

The by-election loss for Johnson's Conservatives intensified speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came second in a poll of most popular ministers held by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by the grassroot Tories who could end up deciding Johnson's replacement.

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party Angela Rayner said the resignation demonstrated "a government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks.

"@BorisJohnson isn't up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery," she tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Vote Job David Brexit January Sunday Post From Government Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

10 hours ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

10 hours ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.