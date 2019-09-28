Brexit Party puts UK parliament on notice

London, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Brexit Party staged a rally Friday wrapping up a nationwide tour that has drawn in frustrated Leave voters who fear political chicanery will keep Britain in the EU.

"We managed to turn that anger into hope and optimism," party leader Nigel Farage told a packed hall in central London.

"We are going to get our chance to get even with this parliament." The Brexit Party believes people who voted leave in the 2016 EU membership referendum are being betrayed by MPs.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31 but the Brexit Party fears it will be delayed by MPs for a third time.

While the mainstream parties have been fighting over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership, the unlawful suspension of parliament and the stuttering negotiations with Brussels, outside London and under the radar, the Brexit Party has been getting on with a series of rallies around the country.

Instead of a traditional annual congress, the Brexit Party staged a conference tour throughout September, holding nine rallies beyond the major cities.

The tour visited Colchester, Lincoln, Doncaster, Sedgefield, Southport, Telford, Newport, Exeter and Maidstone before Friday's London event.

The US-style gatherings are punctuated with loudspeakers, pumping music, glaring lights, pantomime boos, standing ovations, placards reading "I am ready" -- and a hero's welcome for Farage.

- 'Zombie parliament' - Friday's London rally, exactly 25 weeks on from the party's formation, saw 1,000 people pack out the Emmanuel Centre, having paid £5 ($6.15, 5.65 Euros) for a ticket -- plus a further 300 supporters in another room who could not get in.

The rally was opened by party chairman Richard Tice, a property investment businessman.

"Given the shenanigans we've seen in Westminster, we have to be ready for absolutely anything," he said.

"This zombie parliament won't give us, the people, a vote. Why? Because they're terrified.

"We're way past 'peak Boris' and now we're in a situation of complete stalemate.

" The crowd was also whipped up by Ann Widdecombe, 71, a former Conservative minister who has become a star turn at Brexit Party rallies.

"Our message to those wimps at Westminster is very straightforward: they have a choice. Either Britain leaves the EU or we will make sure that they leave Westminster," she said.

Widdecombe said Britain was "angry, frustrated and fed up" with the "shambles of a parliament".

"Heed the people, or go." - 'Betrayal' - The nascent Brexit Party topped the polls in the European Parliament elections in May, winning 31 percent of the vote.

With 29 seats, it is the largest party in the chamber.

The Britain Elects poll aggregator currently puts Johnson's Conservatives on 33 percent; the Labour main opposition on 24 percent; the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats on 20 percent and the Brexit Party on 12 percent.

Farage has offered Johnson a non-aggression pact in a forthcoming general election, if he goes for a "clean-break Brexit" rather than a divorce deal with Brussels that Farage says will leave Britain half-trapped inside the bloc.

But Johnson is not keen on striking a deal with the Brexit Party.

And Farage said there would be "no deals of any kind" with the "Marxist rabble" of the Labour Party, saying its five million Leave voters had been left without a political home.

Labour is now proposing a second referendum between remaining in the EU and a softer Brexit deal.

"If we did have to face a second referendum, provided we were given a proper question with a genuine Leave on the ballot paper, I have absolutely no doubt we would vote to leave by a bigger margin than we did in 2016," said Farage.

Remain-backing MPs have this week voiced their objection to words like surrender and betrayal being used to describe their stance.

"If somebody makes an express promise to you, asks you to vote for it and then doesn't just break it but actually tries to overturn, that is betrayal, and we should call it what it is," Farage said, to huge cheers.