Brexit talks continue, new Johnson-Von der Leyen call Monday

Brussels, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Brexit trade talks will continue on Sunday, EU and UK leaders said after a high-level phone call, with both sides still unable to find common ground on key issues.

"In a phone call today on the ongoing negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries," they said, adding they would speak again by phone on Monday.