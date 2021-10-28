UrduPoint.com

Brexit To Hit UK Growth More Than Covid Says Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Brexit to hit UK growth more than Covid says advisor

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Brexit will hit Britain's economic growth more than the coronavirus pandemic in the long term, the head of a UK government body advising on the financial outlook has said.

"In the long term it is the case that Brexit has a bigger impact than the pandemic," chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Richard Hughes, told the BBC Wednesday following a government budget update.

Hughes said recent data showed the impact of Brexit was "broadly consistent" with the OBR's assumption that Britain's exit from the Europe Union would "reduce our long run GDP by around four percent".

He added that the OBR believes "the pandemic will reduce that output by a further two percent." Britain formally departed the EU at the start of the year, while Brexit has contributed to supply disruptions caused also by Covid.

Using the OBR's forecasts, the British government on Wednesday said UK total output was expected to rebound by 6.5 percent this year before slowing slightly in 2022.

Updating Britain's tax and spend plans, finance minister Rishi Sunak added that the UK economy was on course to return to its pre-pandemic level at the turn of the year.

Related Topics

Europe Budget Hughes United Kingdom Brexit From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

4 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

4 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

4 minutes ago
 CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

4 minutes ago
 41 top level positions lying vacant in 68 organisa ..

41 top level positions lying vacant in 68 organisations; Cabinet Committee infor ..

7 minutes ago
 Assange lawyer argues WikiLeaks founder still suic ..

Assange lawyer argues WikiLeaks founder still suicide risk

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.