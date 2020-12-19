Brexit trade talks drag into weekend despite deadline warning

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :British and EU negotiators took their gruelling quest for a post-Brexit trade deal into the weekend after failing again on Friday to resolve the highly-charged issue of fishing rights.

The UK will leave the EU single market in less than two weeks and time has all but run out for any agreement to be approved in time to head off a severe economic shock.

The European Parliament has demanded to see the text of any accord by Sunday at the latest, and the UK government says it will not allow talks to go beyond December 31.

EU member states do not recognise the parliament's deadline, but Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the MEPs before heading to talks with his UK counterpart David Frost that Friday marked a "moment of truth".

"We have very little time remaining, just a few hours to work through these negotiations... if you want this agreement to enter into force on January 1," he said.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, visiting northern England, said: "Our door is open. We will keep talking but I have to say that things are looking difficult and there's a gap that needs to be bridged.

"We have done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves," he said.

Britain left the European Union on January 31 and will leave the EU single market on December 31 at midnight Brussels time, with or without a follow-on accord.