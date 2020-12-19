UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit Trade Talks Drag Into Weekend Despite Deadline Warning

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Brexit trade talks drag into weekend despite deadline warning

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :British and EU negotiators took their gruelling quest for a post-Brexit trade deal into the weekend after failing again on Friday to resolve the highly-charged issue of fishing rights.

The UK will leave the EU single market in less than two weeks and time has all but run out for any agreement to be approved in time to head off a severe economic shock.

The European Parliament has demanded to see the text of any accord by Sunday at the latest, and the UK government says it will not allow talks to go beyond December 31.

EU member states do not recognise the parliament's deadline, but Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the MEPs before heading to talks with his UK counterpart David Frost that Friday marked a "moment of truth".

"We have very little time remaining, just a few hours to work through these negotiations... if you want this agreement to enter into force on January 1," he said.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, visiting northern England, said: "Our door is open. We will keep talking but I have to say that things are looking difficult and there's a gap that needs to be bridged.

"We have done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves," he said.

Britain left the European Union on January 31 and will leave the EU single market on December 31 at midnight Brussels time, with or without a follow-on accord.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels David United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit January December Sunday Market All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

26 minutes ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

56 minutes ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

55 minutes ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

55 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.