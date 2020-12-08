Brexit trade talks on line as time runs out

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Hopes of an imminent breakthrough in post-Brexit trade talks between the EU and UK faded Monday, despite diplomats warning that any deal must be found before this week's European summit.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier told MEPs that Wednesday was the effective deadline for a solution as intense but inconclusive talks with his UK counterpart David Frost dragged on in Brussels.

Barnier and Frost crossed swords once again on Monday before reporting back to their respective bosses, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The president of the European Council held a video call with von der Leyen, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the agenda of Thursday's summit, including Brexit.

And Johnson and von der Leyen were to speak later on the telephone, a call that diplomats said would take stock of the talks and could decide whether or not to press on.

Barnier told a briefing of EU envoys that negotiations were still blocked over fishing rights, rules for fair trade, and an enforcement mechanism for Britain's regulatory standards which are still the thorniest problems eight months after talks began.

All eyes are on the EU summit on Thursday, when the outline of a deal -- or an admission of the failure to find one -- will be put to the bloc's 27 leaders.

A senior EU diplomat said the leaders would either "welcome a deal" if there was one there, or demand urgent contingency measures in the event talks failed.

"These are going to be decisive hours for the future of our UK relations, and I guess we are at the 'make it or break it' moment," the diplomat told reporters.

Ratcheting up the drama, Michael Gove, a top UK minister and close ally of Johnson, was sent to Brussels for separate talks to discuss implementing the existing divorce treaty.

After a meeting with EU vice president Maros Sefcovic, the UK government said it was ready to revoke clauses in Brexit legislation that have provoked legal action by the EU and undermined trust in London.

It was not clear if this was meant as an olive branch by the UK in the trade talks, and London said the measures would stand if no trade arrangement was found.