BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest final licks off in Xiamen

BRICS, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The final of the BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest 2022 kicked off in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Tuesday, according to the organizer.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Contestants compete in the industrial internet, intelligent manufacturing, and green development during the contest themed "industrial innovation for stronger, greener, and healthier global development.

" A total of 1,330 projects from home and abroad had been submitted, 90 of which reached the final, and the prize awarding ceremony will take place on Wednesday.

The contest offered a constructive platform for open collaboration among young talents from BRICS, said Pablo Machado, a jury member, via video link.

Xiamen, the host city of the 9th BRICS Summit in 2017, launched the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center in December 2020.