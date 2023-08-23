BRICS leaders to debate expanding membership at summit

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :BRICS leaders on Wednesday will debate admitting new members to their five-nation bloc as it pursues a bigger role in shaping world affairs it sees as dominated by western powers.

China is seeking to rapidly grow the club of large emerging economies amid rising competition with the United States, and more than 40 nations are lining up to join.

But the BRICS other major power, India, is wary of rushing to expand and the divisive issue tops the agenda as it discusses its future at a three-day summit in Johannesburg.

The BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- represent 40 percent of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy.