Open Menu

BRICS Leaders To Debate Expanding Membership At Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BRICS leaders to debate expanding membership at summit

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :BRICS leaders on Wednesday will debate admitting new members to their five-nation bloc as it pursues a bigger role in shaping world affairs it sees as dominated by western powers.

China is seeking to rapidly grow the club of large emerging economies amid rising competition with the United States, and more than 40 nations are lining up to join.

But the BRICS other major power, India, is wary of rushing to expand and the divisive issue tops the agenda as it discusses its future at a three-day summit in Johannesburg.

The BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- represent 40 percent of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Johannesburg Brazil South Africa United States

Recent Stories

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to co ..

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to cover UAE, Middle East

10 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revo ..

Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revolutionary changes in the regio ..

10 minutes ago
 Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

26 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

27 minutes ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

27 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

27 minutes ago
IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

28 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

28 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

34 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

34 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

34 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous