Bridge Under Construction Collapses In Eastern India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023

Bridge under construction collapses in eastern India

NEW DELHI, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:An under-construction bridge over river Ganga in India's eastern state of Bihar collapsed on Sunday, but there were no reports of any known human casualties.

The incident was caught on mobile phone cameras of local residents, and the videos soon went viral on various social media platforms with people shouting about possible human casualties.

The ill-fated Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was about to be completed this year. This is the second time when the bridge collapsed.

The bridge's construction began eight years ago, but slabs of its three pillars collapsed in April last year, which delayed the speed of construction. Since then deadlines of its inauguration have been postponed at least thrice.

