Bridging funding gaps proves tricky for UK infrastructure revamp

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged an "infrastructure revolution" as part of plans to boost the country's economy after the impact of both the coronavirus outbreak and departure from the European Union.

But already the promises have hit a snag: how to repair and upgrade Victorian-era engineering achievements such as bridges for the demands of the 21st century -- and more importantly, who pays? Hammersmith Bridge in southwest London is a case in point. Its closure to traffic in April 2019, and to pedestrians and cyclists in August, has made everyday travel a daily nightmare.

Toby Gordon-Smith can look across to the north side of the River Thames from his home in Barnes but getting there -- or further afield -- has become frustrating and time-consuming.

"It can take 45 minutes to get to the office instead of 10 minutes across the bridge in my wheelchair," he told AFP. "I was in the office last week. It took two hours to get back." Hammersmith Bridge opened to the public 133 years ago during the reign of Queen Victoria and was originally designed to carry horse-drawn carts.

For John Kelsey, an assistant professor of engineering at University College London, it's a symptom of a wider problem.

"A lot of infrastructure has already gone past its sell-by date," he said.

In August, London's landmark cantilever Tower Bridge, opened in 1894, was closed for two days after a malfunction left it stuck open.

Vauxhall Bridge, which dates from 1906, and London Bridge, a more recent crossing from 1973, have also faced lengthy closures for repairs.

Hammersmith Bridge was closed on safety grounds because of fractures in its cast-iron structure.

River traffic has even been banned from passing underneath due to fears of a sudden collapse.

But costs for the repairs to Hammersmith Bridge have been estimated at more than £160 million ($210 million, 178 million Euros).

Maintaining it to its current state has already cost the local Hammersmith and Fulham Council that owns the structure £2.7 million ($3.5 million, 3 million euros) alone this year.

But a potential completion date allowing it to reopen to traffic in 2027 threatens to stretch further into the future.