UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brighton Sign Ajax Defender Veltman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Brighton sign Ajax defender Veltman

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Brighton signed Netherlands defender Joel Veltman from Ajax for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

Veltman agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

The 28-year-old helped Ajax win the Dutch title three times after coming through the club's vaunted academy.

"We're delighted to welcome Joel to the club," Brighton boss Graham Potter said.

"He has terrific experience from his time with Ajax including the Champions League and, of course, with the Dutch national team.

"He's an excellent defender who can play at right-back and at centre-half, but he's also comfortable in possession.

"He is really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League and we're delighted he is now a Brighton player and we're looking forward to working with him."Capped 22 times by Holland, Veltman was part of the 2014 World Cup squad and also played in Ajax's Europa League final defeat to Manchester United in 2017.

He becomes the second arrival at the AMEX Stadium this week after England midfielder Adam Lallana joined the Seagulls following his departure from Liverpool.

Related Topics

World Liverpool Brighton Netherlands American Stock Exchange Manchester United 2017 From Premier League

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

2 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.