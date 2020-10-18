UrduPoint.com
Brighton Sign Welbeck On One-year Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Brighton signed former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck on a one-year contract on Sunday.

Welbeck was available on a free transfer after leaving Watford earlier in October following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old has made a quick return to the top-flight by agreeing to join the Seagulls for the rest of the campaign.

Welbeck, who has 42 England caps, could make his Brighton debut against West Bromwich Albion on October 26.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

