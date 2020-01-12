UrduPoint.com
Brignone Wins World Cup Combined As Shiffrin Crashes Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Brignone wins World Cup combined as Shiffrin crashes out

Altenmarkt, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Italian specialist Federica Brignone clung on in the slalom run to win the World Cup combined event in Austria on Sunday having romped the Super-G run that took out a third of the field.

In overcast conditions on a tight, challenging first run American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin, her key rival Petra Vhlova and 14 other competitors failed to complete the treacherous first run.

This was Brignone's third combined win on the World Cup circuit and it firms up a good run of form that has lifted her to third in the overall World Cup standings.

Swiss double combined world champion Wendy Holdener almost did enough to catch the Italian reducing her half second deficit from the first run to 0.15sec on the second.

