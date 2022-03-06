UrduPoint.com

Brilliant LeBron Scores 56 As Lakers Down Warriors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Brilliant LeBron scores 56 as Lakers down Warriors

Los Angeles, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :LeBron James produced a 56-point masterpiece as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak with a thrilling 124-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

James delivered his highest single-game points tally since joining the Lakers in a pulsating battle with the Warriors, who themselves are in a mini-slump that now runs to four straight defeats.

A see-saw game at the Lakers' newly renamed Crypto.com Arena saw the lead change hands nine times, with the Lakers jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter before the Warriors hit back with a 42-point second quarter display.

That left the Warriors in the driving seat and leading by 14 before James and the Lakers gradually worked their way back into the contest with a late burst of scoring in the fourth quarter.

James, who finished with 56 points and 10 rebounds, said afterwards that "desperation" had inspired the Lakers.

"Just desperation," he said. "We needed this win for sure. It means a lot.

"Obviously they're the second best team in the West. They've been struggling a little bit of late, but we've been struggling all year pretty much.

"For us to get a win like this in front of our home fans -- they deserve it. We haven't played like much of anything of late so it's good to get a win like that in front of them."James hopes the win can act as a catalyst for the Lakers' troubled season. The 2020 NBA champions remain out of the automatic playoff places and are ninth in the Western Conference with a 28-35 record.

"We've gotta see where we can take it from here," James said. "We've got a two-game road trip coming up so let's see what we can do."

Related Topics

Road Los Angeles Lead 2020 Gold All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

51 minutes ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

9 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

10 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

10 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>