Brisbane becomes fourth Australian city ordered into virus lockdown

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Brisbane on Tuesday became the fourth major Australian city ordered into lockdown, as officials in Queensland announced three days of stay-at-home orders for several parts of the state.

"These are tough decisions," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. "We are having lockdowns in major cities because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here."