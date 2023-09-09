Open Menu

Brisk Polling In Keenly Contested Maldives Presidential Vote

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Brisk polling in keenly contested Maldives presidential vote

Mal�, Maldives, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Voters went to polls in the Maldives on Saturday with incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih facing a tough re-election bid in the Indian Ocean nation of coral atolls.

Solih is seeking a second term in a poll that has turned into a referendum on his pursuit of renewed ties with India, the archipelago nation's traditional benefactor.

Solih, 61, and his main rival Mohamed Muizzu, the mayor of Male, were among those voting early in the capital island Male where schools were turned into polling stations.

Both men had ended their campaigning with rallies in the capital.

Solih, who was dressed in a yellow T-shirt and cap, the colours of his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), addressed a large gathering.

The 45-year-old Muizzu, a proxy of jailed opposition leader and former president Abdulla Yameen attended a mass rally marking the end of a short campaign.

Convicted prisoners in the Maldives can vote but Yameen did not register to vote at his Maafushi high security prison, officials said. Five ballot boxes are at prisons.

Yameen is serving an 11-year sentence following his corruption conviction in December.

Eight candidates are contesting for the top job in the nation of 1,192 coral islets, scattered in a long line stretching some 800 kilometers (500 miles) across the Indian Ocean.

