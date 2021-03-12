UrduPoint.com
Britain Advises Its Nationals To Leave Coup-hit Myanmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Britain advises its nationals to leave coup-hit Myanmar

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday advised its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country, as international concerns grow about the junta's increasingly violent crackdown on anti-coup protests.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay," the British foreign ministry said in a statement on its travel advice website.

bur-pdw/rma

More Stories From Miscellaneous

