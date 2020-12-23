UrduPoint.com
Britain Announces South Africa Travel Curbs Over New Virus Strain

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Britain announces South Africa travel curbs over new virus strain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

"We're placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa," Hancock said, adding that two cases of the "highly concerning" new virus strain had been discovered in Britain.

