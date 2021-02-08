UrduPoint.com
Britain, EU Urge UN Human Rights Council Special Session On Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Britain, EU urge UN Human Rights Council special session on Myanmar

Geneva, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain and the European Union requested Monday that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a special session in response to the ongoing political crisis Myanmar.

"The UK would like to inform all colleagues that together with the EU, we have submitted a request for a special session on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar," Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador in Geneva, told an organisational meeting ahead of the body's next session.

