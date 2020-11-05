UrduPoint.com
Britain Extends Jobs Support Scheme Until End Of March: Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Britain extends jobs support scheme until end of March: minister

London, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain will continue to heavily subsidise millions of workers' wages until the end of March, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Thursday as England began a second lockdown.

"Given significant uncertainty, the worsening economic backdrop and the need to give people and businesses security through the winter, I believe it is right to go further," the chancellor of the exchequer told parliament, having already prolonged the jobs furlough scheme by one month until December.

