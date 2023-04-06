Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Britain Finding A Soft Spot For Homemade Brie And Camembert

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Britain finding a soft spot for homemade Brie and Camembert

Basingstoke, United Kingdom, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :"I never thought it would be as big as this," says Stacey Hedges of her booming French-style cheese business, as another lorryload leaves the green Hampshire countryside for some of Britain's finest restaurants.

Former chef Hedges founded the Hampshire Cheese Company in 2005 and started producing Tunworth, a Camembert-style handmade cheese.

She is one of dozens of entrepreneurs who have gone into cheese-making across England, Scotland and Wales.

As a result, the country now produces a wider variety of soft cheeses alongside traditional British hard cheeses such as Stilton and Cheddar.

France, the "country of a thousand cheeses", is often a source of inspiration.

Nine employees work in Hedges's creamery near Basingstoke in England's southern Hampshire region, making about 7,000 cheeses a week, and up to 12,000 during the Christmas season.

Her website even carries a quote from celebrity French chef Raymond Blanc, who describes Tunworth as "the best Camembert in the world!" While a provocative remark for Blanc's countrymen, it is undeniable that the cheese has made its mark on menus and shelves across Britain.

In the Basingstoke factory, there is not a machine in sight.

Everything is done by hand, from the handling of the milk -- delivered by a neighbouring farm -- to the packaging in a round wooden box imported from France.

As well as Tunworth, the Hampshire Cheese Company also makes the softer Winslade, which Hedges likens to Vacherin.

The 61-year-old got help from French experts to advise her on the manufacturing process.

"In this country we have Stilton and Cheddar. But we don't have the knowledge for soft cheese," Hedges explained.

Her success has inspired other Brits.

- 'Cheese every day!' - "It's a very exciting time to be in the industry," said Bronwen Percival, technical manager at Neal's Yard Dairy, which has four shops in London selling almost exclusively British cheese.

"There are new people coming out all the time with a real entrepreneurial spirit," she added.

"We sell mozzarella from Italy, but if somebody (British) arrives on the scene making a beautiful mozzarella, as good as the one we currently sell, we might decide to switch." This has already happened with homegrown varieties of Brie and Camembert, as the UK dairy industry continues to adapt from the shock of deregulation in the 1990s.

Prior to then, a state marketing board regulated the production and distribution of milk, setting a floor under prices for other diary products.

After the board was abolished and the price of milk plummeted, diary producers were under pressure to add value through other products.

They responded with soft cheeses, which proved a hit with consumers.

"The key thing is people want to know where the food they eat is from and support local producers," said Tracey Colley from the academy of Cheese, which runs tasting courses and events such as the British Cheese Weekend.

The pandemic has also helped, she added.

"When people stayed at home, cheese became a treat for some." But it's still a long way from mass consumption.

"Everyone has Cheddar in their fridge," but other cheeses remain fairly niche, said Colley.

"What we're trying to change with the Academy is to get people in the same mindset as in France: eat cheese every day!" Prices of artisanal cheese remain a challenge to wider adoption, often coming in at around £10 ($12.50) for a single cheese.

Exports are one outlet. Ironically, France is one of Neal's Yard Dairy's top foreign markets.

Hedges sells her Tunworth in Hong Kong, the United States, Belgium, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

But she draws the line at trying to break into the home of Camembert.

"Do you think the French would buy British Camembert?" she joked.

Related Topics

Business Christmas France Company London Hong Kong Buy Brits Same Price Wales Italy United Kingdom Belgium United States Netherlands Market All From Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

7 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.