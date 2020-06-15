UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Finds Wreckage But Not Pilot Of US F-15 Jet

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Britain finds wreckage but not pilot of US F-15 jet

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain's coastguard said Monday it had located the wreckage of a US Air Force fighter jet that crashed during a training mission in the North Sea but the pilot was still missing.

The F-15C Eagle went down after taking off from the RAF Lakenheath base near the town of Mildenhall in eastern England.

The base is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which has operated from there since 1960 and has more than 4,500 active-duty military members.

"Search efforts by Her Majesty's Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway," the 48th Fighter Wing said in a statement.

"The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue." The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the wreckage was located by a search and rescue mission comprised of a helicopter "and other aircraft in the area", along with lifeboats.

"The search is ongoing," it said.

The single-seater plane went down 74 nautical miles (137 kilometres) off the East Yorkshire coast.

Citing a flight tracker website, Sky news television said the plane had circled in the area before disappearing.

Manufactured by Boeing, the twin-engine F-15C entered US Air Force service in 1979, according to Janes security and defence group.

A total of 211 of the 409 F15-C aircraft produced are in service today.

Royal Air Force spokesman Martin Tinworth said the aircraft has an "exceptional flight safety record".

A US F-18 fighter jet crashed near the town of Ely, in eastern England, in October 2015, killing the pilot, after taking off from RAF Lakenheath.

The previous October, an F-15 from the base crashed into a field but the pilot ejected safely. In January that year, four airmen were killed when a US helicopter crashed during a low-flying training exercise.

Related Topics

Eagle Ely January October 2015 TV From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

11 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

24 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

48 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.