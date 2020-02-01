UrduPoint.com
Britain Has Left The EU On Friday Night.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 10:40 AM

Britain has left the EU on Friday night.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :As the clock struck 11 pm on Friday, thousands of Brexit supporters erupted into delirious cheers outside the Houses of Parliament as the UK's departure was confirmed, British media reported.

According to the media, it was one of the landmark moments in the nation's modern history, and brings to an end a the relationship which stretches back to 1973.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the man backed by the public in last month's general election to deliver Brexit, and who subsequently steered his Withdrawal Agreement through the Commons, acknowledged there may be "bumps in the road" but insisted Brexit can "unleash the full potential" of the UK.

Boris Johnson in a tweet told his nation on Friday "Tonight we are leaving the European Union".

The Union flag was also removed from the atrium of the Europa building in Brussels, media reported.

The Union Jack colours were lit up on Downing Street, London, as the UK left the European Union after 47 years.

Celebrations outside Parliament Hundreds of people gathered at Westminster (London) for a Brexit celebration.

A music system was set up on the back of a lorry on Parliament Street, with people dancing in a closed-off section of the road to music by Sir Tom Jones and Queen.

Dozens of people gathered around the Sir Winston Churchill statue, while others rang bells and banged a drum attached to a modified cart called Little Ben.

