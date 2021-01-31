UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Opens Visa Scheme For Millions Of Hong Kongers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Britain opens visa scheme for millions of Hong Kongers

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :A new visa scheme offering millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship will go live later on Sunday as the city's former colonial master opens its doors to those wanting to escape China's crackdown on dissent.

From Sunday afternoon, anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.

The immigration scheme is a response to a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to snuff out huge and often violent democracy protests.

"We have honoured our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the scheme this week.

The move was largely symbolic as Hong Kongers tend to use their own passports or ID cards to leave the city.

Under the visa scheme, those hoping to move have to show they have enough funds to sustain both themselves and their dependents for at least six months.

Hong Kongers already in Britain who are involved in helping others relocate say many of the early applicants tend to be educated middle-class people, often with young families, who have enough liquidity to finance their move.

"Most people we spoke with are families with Primary school- or nursery-age kids," Nic, an activist with a group called Lion Rock Hill UK, told AFP, asking for anonymity.

Some Hong Kongers began leaving the city even before the new scheme went live.

Earlier this week, Britain said around 7,000 people moved over the last six months under a separate Leave Outside the Rules (LOTR) system. They will also be able to apply for the pathway-to-citizenship visas.

"The BNO is definitely a lifeboat for Hong Kongers," Mike, a medical scientist who recently relocated with his family to the city of Manchester, told AFP.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Democracy Young Hong Kong Manchester Rock Hill United Kingdom Visa Citizenship Sunday Family Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

9 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

9 hours ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

9 hours ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.