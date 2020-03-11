London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain unveiled Wednesday a package of stimulus measures worth £30 billion ($39 billion, 34.4 billion Euros) to fight the growing threat from the coronavirus epidemic to the economy.

"I am announcing today in total a £30-billion fiscal stimulus to support British people, British jobs and British businesses through this moment.

And of course if further action is needed if the situation evolves... I will not hesitate to act," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in the country's first post-Brexit budget.

He told parliament it was a "comprehensive" response to the virus fallout.