UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Records Lowest Daily Toll Since March With 36 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Britain records lowest daily toll since March with 36 deaths

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain recorded 36 new deaths of people testing positive for the new coronavirus, the lowest daily toll since March 21, two days before the country went into lockdown, the government announced on Sunday.

"Yesterday, across the UK, only 36 deaths were recorded with coronavirus -- the lowest since March 21," Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted on Sunday. "We are winning the battle against this horrible disease." Official figures, however, often show a decline over the weekend due to delays in the registration of deaths.

The number of deaths in Britain since the start of the pandemic now stands at 41,698 but is likely to be higher than 50,000 if all deaths in which the virus is the suspected cause are included.

The total number of people having tested positive rose by 1,514 to 295,889, according to the health ministry.

The drop in the number of contaminations gives "more margin for manoeuvre" to relax the rules on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told media on Sunday, confirming that the government was examining the measure.

The current guidelines set the distance between each person at two metres to avoid the risk of contamination. There is pressure on the government to reduce this distance in order to give a boost to bars, restaurants and hotels, which are scheduled to reopen next month.

Britain begins a new phase of loosening the lockdown restrictions on Monday, with the reopening of all retail businesses deemed "non-essential" such as clothes shops, bookshops and electronic stores.

Zoos, safari parks, drive-in cinemas may also open, as well as places of worship, but only for individual prayers.

Only so-called "essential" stores such as food stores and pharmacies remained open during containment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hancock United Kingdom March May Sunday Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

3 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

4 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

4 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

5 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.