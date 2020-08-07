UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Reimposes Quarantine For Travellers From Belgium, Bahamas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 08:50 AM

Britain reimposes quarantine for travellers from Belgium, Bahamas

London, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday reimposed quarantine for travellers from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas following a spike in coronavirus cases in these countries.

"People arriving in England from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas from 4:00 am Saturday August 8 will need to self-isolate for two weeks," the transport ministry said in a statement, about a month after lifting these measures.

"There has been a consistent increase in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of the population in Belgium since the middle of July, with a fourfold increase in total cases over this time period.

"In Andorra, new cases per week have increased 5-fold over the same time period, while in the Bahamas the weekly case rate peaked at 78.6 last week, up from 3.1 in mid-July," it said.

The Scottish government later tweeted that the three countries were being removed from its "quarantine exemption list".

Brunei and Malaysia have been added to the corridors of both England and Scotland from August 11 after being assessed as posing a lower infection risk.

With over 46,000 deaths due to COVID-19 disease, the United Kingdom is the country in Europe most affected by the pandemic and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been strongly criticised over his handling of the crisis.

Since relaxing the lockdown, "the government has made consistently clear it will take decisive action if necessary to contain the virus, including removing countries from the travel corridors list rapidly" if the public health risk becomes too high," said the ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Andorra Same United Kingdom Belgium Bahamas Malaysia July August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

8 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

10 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

8 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

8 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.