UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Says Farewell To Pandemic Hero Captain Tom Moore

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Britain says farewell to pandemic hero Captain Tom Moore

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain bid farewell on Saturday to Captain Tom Moore with a nationally televised funeral for the 100-year-old war veteran who became a global hero for his extraordinary fundraising efforts during the pandemic.

Soldiers formed a guard of honour at the small ceremony held by Moore's family at a crematorium in Bedford in central England.

Six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, the successor to the one Moore served in during World War II, carried his coffin, draped with the Union Jack and his military cap and sword as 14 soldiers gave a firing salute.

Later a World War II plane was to perform a fly-past.

Moore died on February 2 after being treated for pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19.

He raised nearly £33 million ($45 million, 37.4 million Euros) for healthcare charities by completing 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday in April last year.

The image of the stooped but dapper veteran, leaning on his walking frame and rarely seen without shining military service medals pinned to his blazer, and a regimental tie, was a rare good news story in a gloomy year.

Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in the summer of 2020.

His death was marked by a nationwide clap with Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking part and MPs bowing their heads in parliament.

His funeral was a more private affair, reflecting his family's wishes and the anti-virus restrictions in place.

Only his two daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law attended.

Moore's performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone," a charity single that he recorded with Michael Ball, was played at the start of the ceremony.

He had asked for his epitaph to be "I told you I was old, " inspired by comedian Spike Milligan whose gravestone says "I told you I was ill." His ashes were later to be interred in a family plot in his native Yorkshire in northern England, with his parents and grandparents.

The family set up an online book of condolences that gathered thousands of messages.

"RIP Captain Sir Tom. Truly a life well lived and an inspiration to us all -- shining a light in very dark days," wrote Debbie Mather"Your courage and determination to reach your goal and the money you raised for the NHS was unbelievable," wrote Sandra Norbrun.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Parliament Died Money February April 2020 World War Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with Medtr ..

11 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

41 minutes ago

Lady Gagaâ€™s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministryâ€™s st ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

2 hours ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.