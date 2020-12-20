UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Says New Virus Strain 'out Of Control'

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Britain says new virus strain 'out of control'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that the government has imposed a strict Christmas lockdown in London and southeast England because a new strain of the coronavirus was "out of control".

Hancock warned that the strict measures could stay in place until the virus vaccine is fully rolled out.

"We acted very quickly and decisively," Hancock told Sky News, justifying the "stay at home" order and closure of non-essential shops affecting around a third of England's population.

"Unfortunately the new strain was out of control. We have got to get it under control." Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that millions must cancel Christmas plans and stay home because the new strain was spreading far more quickly.

Hancock told Sky news that the situation was "deadly serious." "It's going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out," he said, adding: "This is what we face over the next couple of months." It emerged that scientists first discovered the new variant in a patient in September.

Susan Hopkins of Public Health England told Sky News that the agency notified the government on Friday when modelling revealed the full seriousness of the new strain.

She confirmed the figure given by Johnson that the new virus strain could be 70 percent more transmissible while saying this was an initial figure.

"I think 70 percent looks like a good number to land on at the moment," she said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas London Hancock September Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

58 seconds ago

Pre-travel vaccinations must be taken at least one ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy launches â€˜EDA Next 5 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.