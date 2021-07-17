UrduPoint.com
Britain Says Vaccinated Travellers From France Must Still Quarantine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Britain says vaccinated travellers from France must still quarantine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :People arriving in Britain from France after a July 19 loosening of coronavirus restrictions will still be required to quarantine at home, the UK government said Friday.

The removal of the compulsory quarantine for vaccinated British residents returning from countries on London's "amber" list "will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa", the Department of Health said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

